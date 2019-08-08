SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry wants to be a major factor in the transformation of downtown Seneca Falls.
The museum, which also doubles as the Seneca Falls Visitors Center, is at 89 Fall St. in the former Seneca Clothing Store, a building now owned by the town.
The museum’s new Executive Director, Rhonda Destino, and Board of Directors President Sheila Giovannini, went to Tuesday’s Town Board meeting to talk about their plans and urge that amendments be made in the next contract between the museum and town. The current contract expires Dec. 31.
“This town-owned building is the emphasis of the vision of the transformation of downtown Seneca Falls,” Destino said. “We want to improve the visitor’s experience, increase tourism, increase local engagement and increase educational programming.”
Destino noted the museum also is a state Heritage Area partner, operates the canal boaters amenities facility in the rear of its building and offers its conference room for community use.
Destino and Giovannini want the new agreement to remove references to the village of Seneca Falls and replace them with the town of Seneca Falls. Village government dissolved Dec. 31, 2011.
They also want to add a requirement that there be an annual building inspection, increase the length of the contract from three to five years and increase the town’s annual contribution to the museum from $65,240 to $179,000.
“The visitors center has been underfunded for many years and it is holding back the growth of this organization, tourism and programming,” Destino said.
She said they need to pay employees a living wage to have adequate staff.
“When we are staffed correctly and appropriately, grants can be written, partnerships and collaborations created. We will then have some additional capital to apply for even more grants that have a matching requirement,” Destino said.
They also said the town needs to re-establish a heritage area commission to correct an oversight in place since the village dissolved.
Giovannini said the building needs upgrades to its elevator, air conditioning and heating units, windows, roof, sprinkler system, floor, facade, signage, technology and sidewalk.
“We have a lot going on, but the potential is so much greater,” Destino said. One example is the possibility of the museum offering bicycle rentals, boat cruises and kayak rentals.
Board members were presented with a proposed new contract agreement for their consideration.
Also addressing the board was Sharon Rayno, commander of Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366 in Seneca Falls.
She said the American Legion and Kirk-Casey post were established 100 years ago in 1919 after World War I. She gave a history of the post, starting from its charter being issued Sept. 8, 1919, the selection of the name in memory of Frederick Kirk and Maynard Casey, killed in action in World War I and dedication of the Kirk-Casey post at 48 State St. May 18, 1929.
Rayno said the post plans a 100-year anniversary public open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. She said historical documents and photographs of the Legion post will be displayed, with a cake-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. and presentation of a proclamation from the town.
The Mynderse Academy chorus and band have been asked to perform an dignitaries have been invited.
Rayno also presented Police Chief Stu Peenstra with a certificate of appreciation for the Police Benevolent Association’s financial support of the Legion’s program of sending five Mynderse juniors to Boy’s State each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.