SENECA FALLS — In what will amount to a switch of duties, the school board appointed Kevin Korzeniewski as the district’s new athletic director Wednesday.
The vote was unanimous.
Korzeniewski, the assistant principal for Mynderse Academy and Seneca Falls Middle School, will continue serving as the Middle School assistant principal. The district will post the grades 9-12 assistant principal position shortly, Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman said.
Korzeniewski, a 1992 Mynderse graduate, will replace Tony Ferrara in the athletic director’s role, effective July 1. Korzeniewski has coached several sports in the district, including varsity basketball.
Ferrara, a former Mynderse principal, started serving as a part-time athletic director in 2017. Korzeniewski joined the district in September 2015 as a physical education teacher after having taught previously in Waterloo. He started as assistant principal for grades 6-12 last July.
The board also appointed Korzeniewski unanimously as the district’s K-12 director of health and physical education.
The athletic director/assistant middle school principal position carries an annual salary of $87,000.
In other action Wednesday:
• McKEVENY — The board training room in the newly constructed Seneca Falls Central School Operations Center at 2 Butler Ave. will be named in honor of former superintendent Robert McKeveny. The vote was unanimous.
The room dedication will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 11. Clingerman said McKeveny was “ ... very, very excited, but humbled, of course” upon learning of the honor.
• RETIREMENT — Trustees accepted the retirement of longtime physical education teacher Mike Miller.
• CLEANER — The board, by unanimous vote, approved a new position for a cleaner.
• CYBERSECURITY — A cybersecurity incident response plan for the district was approved unanimously. Business Administrator Jim Bruni noted that it would help with insurance costs.