SENECA FALLS — A new messaging system can notify town residents of important information.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said “Code Red” allows town officials to tell citizens about certain situations that arise on a regular or emergency basis.
“This includes things like street or road closings due to paving alerts, a street or road closure due to a water main break, a boil-water advisory, delays on normal trash pickups, and fall and spring cleanup dates,” Ferrara said.
“Code Red” can notify residents via phone calls, text messages, emails and social media.
Ferrara said residents must register to use the free system. He said registration takes 3-5 minutes, a process he described as easy.
For registration information, text senecafalls to 99411 or visit the coderedweb.com/CNE/BRADF9OC838A.