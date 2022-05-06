SENECA FALLS — As of Thursday, town officials were trying to determine the source of a strong odor believed to be emanating from a sewer line on Route 414.
The smell was noticed Tuesday, town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said.
“We’re still investigating,” he said Wednesday. “My guess is it’s a combination of things.”
At the town board’s meeting Tuesday, Ferrara began by saying the town’s water and sewer department, along with town Engineer Peter Baker, spent much of that day trying to identify the cause of the odor. Ferrara said Seneca Meadows Inc. was asked to stop adding its treated leachate to the Route 414 sewer line until the problem could be resolved. Baker said he also contacted Route 414 businesses Waterloo Container and Tarjac to discuss the situation.
In other matters Tuesday:
• ORGANICS — Board member Frank Sinicropi, a member of the town’s solid waste committee, said restaurants and other commercial businesses have been good about having their food waste collected for composting at the town highway department, but he said residential participation is lacking. He suggested a campaign be mounted via social media, postcards and other methods to encourage more residents to collect their organics in proper containers and take them to the compost area.
It was suggested the town partner with the Closed Loop Systems of Geneva.
• PLAN — At the urging of board member Steve Churchill, Ferrara said he would solicit proposals for a consulting firm to help update the town’s 15-year-old comprehensive plan. Churchill said that update should be done before the town updates its codes.
• SIDEWALKS — James Wade complained about people parking vehicles on sidewalks in the former village. Wade, who told trustees he is legally blind, said he walks with his dog in the Garden Street area and has complained several times to town police about vehicles blocking sidewalks.
“An officer came in one case and told the owner to move the car, but did not take a further step for him not to do it again,” Wade said.
Ferrara suggested Wade meet with Police Chief Stu Peenstra.
• VULGARITY — Kierstin Shimmell of East Bayard Street asked if something could be done to remove a political sign on Routes 5&20 that contains vulgarity.
“I complained to police, and so have many others,” she said. “What can be done to have this removed? I understand political signs, but not ones with this vulgarity.”
Ferrara said the sign is on private property and is not in a right-of-way, although he noted a joint town planning and zoning board committee is working on a new local law that would address the issue. Ferrara said he and Peenstra met the property owner and were unable to convince him to remove the sign.
• PFAS — Daniel Babbitt Sr. urged people to be aware of the fact that many common items, including fast-food containers, have per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in levels in excess of what is safe. “It’s not just in drinking water,” he said.