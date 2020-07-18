SENECA FALLS — Free kayak and paddleboard rentals, and self-guided water tours of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and VanCleef Lake, are part of the state Canal Corp. Staycations activity program that is underway.
It will continue until Sept. 7.
Designed to promote canal and trail activity throughout the state, the program offers free kayak and paddleboard rentals and other activities. The hub for the program will be the Seneca Falls Community Center boat launch on Water Street, adjacent to the canal.
Individuals, families and couples can reserve kayaks and paddleboards.
“This is a great opportunity for people to get out and explore our community while still practicing social distancing,” said Joell Murney-Karsten, chairwoman of the Seneca Falls Development Corp. “It’s important to stay active and this is a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors that lasts the entire summer.”
The SFDC has developed a self-guided water tour map so kayakers and paddleboarders can learn more about the history that lies beneath the water surface. Before the intentional flooding of 1915, when the state modernized and expanded the Barge Canal system, “The Flats” area of Seneca Falls — it’s now VanCleef Lake — was home to more than 175 houses and businesses.
Each paddler will be provided with a tour map that marks the location of key underwater sites, including the three original falls, the prominent residences, and the dozens of factories and foundries that helped contribute to the industrial development of the community, including the original Goulds Pumps site.
“Designed with the help of local historians, the map will guide people with interesting facts and photos throughout their journey,” SFDC Executive Director Greg Zellers said. “It was a lot of fun to create and I think it’s going to offer a whole new appreciation for the once-bustling industrial and residential center that now rests beneath the water.”
“We’re excited to see Seneca Falls once again recognized as a destination for year-round activity and recreation,” town Supervisor Mike Ferrara added.
The free self-guided excursions will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Friday to Monday. Reservations must be made in advance by calling Fuzzy Guppies in Waterloo at (315) 539-8848. Walk-in rentals are not available, and COVID-19 guidelines are in place to maintain safety. While life jackets are provided free of charge, visitors are welcome to bring their own.
For more information, visit https://canals.ny.gov/canalstaycations or call (315) 338-4359.