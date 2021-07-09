SENECA FALLS — The Town Board voted July 5 to approve a local law removing the residency requirement for the zoning and code enforcement officer position.
The move paves the way for the permanent appointment of Richard Stabinsky of Waterloo to the position. He was appointed on a temporary basis in June, succeeding the retired Dean Zettlemoyer.
Adoption of the amended local law followed a public hearing that drew no comments.
In other action, the board:
• Agreed to move board meetings back to the Municipal Building at 130 Ovid St., starting in August. The board has been meeting in the Community Center.
• Approved the hiring of Matthew Mix as a member of the Police Department to fill a vacancy. He was a member of the New York State Park Police.
• Approved making June 19 or Juneteenth a paid holiday for town employees, effective in 2022. Juneteenth is a celebration of the day that former slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom as the result of the Emancipation Proclamation of President Abraham Lincoln.
• Approved a motion to support a plan to create an organics recycling program in the town.
• Approved a motion to purchase defibrillators for all town facilities.
• Agreed to begin work on the 2022 town budget with a 6 p.m. workshop on July 26. The budget process has begun in October in prior years.