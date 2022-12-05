SENECA FALLS — Town police have started their seventh annual toy drive, including a “Fill the Cruiser” event that will occur during the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival.
Police Chief Stu Peenstra said his department’s goal is to provide gifts to children and families who are struggling during the holiday season due to finances and/or illness.
Police are now accepting new, unwrapped toys, with all of the donations going to local families. They can be dropped off at Century 21 Real Estate on Cayuga Street, Generations Bank on Cayuga Street, Walmart on North Road, Tractor Supply Company in Liberty Plaza, or the police department on Ovid Street.
People can also donate toys at the “Fill the Cruiser” event from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Dec. 10. Police will be at the corner of Fall and Cayuga streets, passing out free doughnut holes, coffee, and hot cider.
People can also make monetary donations for the toy drive. Checks should be made out to Seneca Falls PBA, Local 3614, 130 Ovid St., Suite 101, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
“Donations will most certainly bring smiles to local Seneca County families as they feel the joy of the season made possible by kindness and generosity,” Peenstra said.