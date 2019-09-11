SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department has been re-accredited by the state Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Police Chief Stuart Peenstra said the department was first accredited in 2014; that accreditation lasted five years.
Seneca Falls is among 157 accredited agencies among the 514 law enforcement organizations in the state.
“When I became chief in 2012, accreditation was one of my primary goals,” Peenstra said. “I am proud to say that we not only reached that goal in 2014, but also have proven compliance for the past five years. I believe that all police agencies in New York state should be required to become accredited. The state accreditation program is an excellent way to confirm that your agency has the most up-to-date policies in place and that your agency is actually following these policies.”
Earning state accreditation acknowledges a department’s commitment to the community, as well as reaching the gold standard in community policing. The state accreditation process was established in 1989 and encompasses four major goals:
• Increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of law enforcement agencies using existing personnel, equipment and facilities to the extent possible.
• Promoting increased cooperation and coordination among law enforcement agencies and other agencies of the criminal justice services.
• Ensuring the appropriate training of law enforcement personnel.
• Promoting public confidence in law enforcement agencies.
The accreditation process calls on agencies to implement effective policies and practices across three categories: training, which covers basic instruction and specialized supervisory development; operations, which includes handling of critical events as well as regular patrols and other more common circumstances; and administration, which encompasses a department’s records and fiscal management, agency organization and personnel practices.
“I want to commend Lt. (Tim) Snyder, who has been the accreditation program manager, and all the members of the police department for their continued commitment to the program and the community we serve,” Peenstra said. “I hope that the people we serve in Seneca Falls is as proud of their police department as I am.”