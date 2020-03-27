SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department has received a $425 grant to help fund its Drug Abuse Resistance Education program.
Police Chief Stu Peenstra said the grant comes from the Seneca County Youth Bureau/Youth Board golf tournament. Proceeds from the annual event fund youth programs, events, and educational scholarships for seniors at high schools in the county.
Grant proposals are sent to the youth bureau/board each January, reviewed and awarded in February. The organization hosted its 24th annual tournament last year.
“In the face of budget cuts across the county, many of these programs and activities cannot prosper without the assistance of outside agencies like the youth bureau in order to purchase and gather all relevant materials and resources,” Peenstra said.
He said the Seneca Falls PD has one certified DARE officer, Inv. Chris Denny, who is in his fifth year of teaching the subject to fifth-graders at Elizabeth Cady Stanton Elementary School.
“With this grant, coupled with generous donations from longtime DARE supporter and business, Generations Bank, Inv. Denny is able to purchase and provide the local fifth-grade class with adequate materials and resources pertinent to DARE instruction so that the children may make safe and responsible decisions for the future,” Peenstra said. “The police department is grateful to the youth bureau/board for their efforts in continuing to promote positive youth development programs, including the DARE program, within the community.”