SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department was recognized at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting for service to those facing a mental health crisis.
Margaret Morse, Seneca County’s director of mental health, presented an award of excellence to SFPD Chief Stu Peenstra. State Sen. Pam Helming gave Peenstra a Senate proclamation for service to the community.
“I want to thank Sen. Helming for her continued support of law enforcement, recognizing the need for additional mental health training and securing funds in 2018 to make this a reality,” Peenstra said. “I would also like to thank Margaret Morse for organizing the county-wide CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) meetings and the collaboration she has created between law enforcement and mental health services.”
Morse and Helming said Peenstra and his department have taken a proactive approach for those facing a mental health crisis. Peenstra was an initial member of the CIT core implementation team in the county, and has since sent 11 officers — including himself — to crisis intervention training.
One member of the SFPD is a certified CIT course instructor. Peenstra also purchased a mobile device to remotely connect those in crisis to trained mental health professionals.
“Lastly, I want to thank my staff who have embraced the CIT concept and work every day to improve their skills while dealing with an individual in crisis,” Peenstra added. “The additional resources and training have not come at a better time, as calls for service regarding mental health in Seneca Falls have increased more than 54% in the first half of the year, compared to last year.”
The Seneca Falls PD regularly participates in county-wide CIT meetings, where people from multiple agencies find specific approaches to people who need help. Officials said the concept removes the “one size fits all” approach, reducing police contacts and building trust in the community.
Peenstra said of one of his department goals this year is to have every member training in CIT by 2022.