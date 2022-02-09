SENECA FALLS — Two local police officers received awards at the Feb. 1 Town Board meeting.
Officer Logan Fleming was named the Seneca Falls Police Department’s Officer of the Year for 2021.
“In 2021, you distinguished yourself without hesitation as you have provided excellent knowledge and assistance to the department by providing efficiency and showcasing diligence and professionalism toward community members,” SFPD Chief Stu Peenstra told Fleming.
Fleming, a third-year officer, led the agency’s road patrol in the number of incidents handled, criminal arrests, traffic stops, DWI-related arrests, parking tickets, and property checks.
“You took on researching and implementing the ‘Ring Neighbors Public Safety Service’ to further bridge the gap between the police and the community,” Peenstra said. “It is beneficial not only to the police department, but to the public.”
Sgt. Sebastiano Gentile received the 2021 Excellence in Police Service Award. It goes to employees who have distinguished themselves by actions beyond those required for their position, resulting in a significant contribution toward the betterment of the SFPD.
“You continue to enhance the department’s image with your ability and willingness to take on tasks for the betterment of the department,” Peenstra told Gentile. “You have distinguished yourself as a leader in the department regarding improved efficiency, enhanced public image, consistent career excellence, and technical innovation.”
Gentile has been with the SFPD for nine years, the last seven as sergeant.