SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department will take part in the next national drug take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The drive-thru event will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kinney Drugs, 2085 Routes 5&20. The event is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
Expired, unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter pills and patches will be accepted. Liquids, needles and other “sharps” will not.
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra said this will be the 19th time in the last 10 years his department has partnered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in this effort, aimed at preventing pill theft and abuse. DEA officials said flushing drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash is another concern.
“This initiative address a vital public safety and public health issue,” Peenstra said in a press release. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.”
Officials added that rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. A survey by the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration shows the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends — most stolen from home medicine cabinets.
Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 441 tons (882,919 pounds) of drugs at more than 6,174 sites across the nation. Over the last decade, more than 6,349 tons of pills have been turned in.