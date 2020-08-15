SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department is the latest local agency to start a monthly report for area media outlets.
“This is a good way to get additional information to the public,” SFPD Chief Stu Peenstra said. “I do a monthly report that we post on social media, but this has a little more information.”
In his “snapshot” for July, Peenstra said SFPD officers collectively completed more than 92 hours of online training. The Anti-Bias for Law Enforcement and De-Escalation Training was mandated in July and will be yearly mandatory training.
Peenstra said it goes along with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s police reform directive.
“This was also a push on my end. It’s about treating people with dignity and respect, giving them a voice and having trust in us,” he said. “Basically, this is what it means to be a really good cop today.”
Peenstra is also reporting the following July statistics:
• Seneca Falls police documented 2,128 duty-related “events,” including 763 calls for service, 1,213 property checks on business and residential properties, and 134 traffic stops.
• Officers issued 59 tickets following traffic stops, including three felony charges, 14 misdemeanors and 42 infractions. Three people were charged with driving while intoxicated.
• Officers responded to 20 motor-vehicle accidents in the town. Three resulted in injury and 17 property damage.
• Officers arrested 43 people, resulting in 90 criminal charges. Those charges included 16 felonies, 54 misdemeanors and 20 violations.
Peenstra said officers recorded two subject resistance (resisting arrest) reports during the month, but there were no injuries to civilians.
Peenstra added that in comparing this July to July 2019, calls for service were up slightly (763 to 728), criminal charges were up 42% (90 to 63), traffic tickets were down 58% (142 to 59), traffic accidents were down 37% (32 to 20), domestic disturbances were up 16% (14 to 12), and mental health incidents were up 81% (20 to 11).
The DWI arrests (3) were the same as last July.