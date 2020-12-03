SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department has started its fifth annual toy drive for the holiday season, although a “Fill the Cruiser” event will not be held this year due to COVID-19.
SFPD Chief Stu Peenstra said from now until Dec. 13, people can drop off toys at several area locations for children whose families may be struggling this season due to financial burdens or illnesses. The locations are:
• Seneca Falls Police Department, 130 Ovid St.
• Century 21 Real Estate, 2 Cayuga St.
• Generations Bank, 19 Cayuga St.
• Walmart, 1860 North Road.
• Tractor Supply Company, 2109 Routes 5&20 (Liberty Plaza).
The toys must be new, unused and unwrapped. Peenstra said all of the donations will go to Seneca County families in need.
“Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions the normally scheduled ‘meet and greet’ event during the ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ weekend has been canceled,” Peenstra said in a press release. “Your donations will bring smiles to the families as they feel the joy of the season made possible by your kindness and generosity.”