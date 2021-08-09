SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department is reporting the following statistics for July:
• Town police documented 2,074 duty-related “events” including 862 calls for service, 1,031 property checks on business and residential properties, and 161 traffic stops.
• Officers issued 68 tickets following traffic stops including four felonies, 16 misdemeanors and 48 infractions. Five people were charged with driving while intoxicated.
• Officers responded to 28 motor-vehicle accidents in the town. Four resulted in injury and 24 property damage.
• Officers arrested 31 people, resulting in 36 criminal charges. Those charges included two felonies, 14 misdemeanors and 20 violations.
The SFPD recorded one subject resistance reports in July, resulting in no injuries to civilians or police. There were no citizen/officer complaints filed and numerous citizen/officer compliments filed.
• SFPD officers used the department iPad for remote mental health calls three times. None of the calls resulted in someone going to the Clifton Springs Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program.
• In comparing July 2021 to July 2020, calls for service were up (862/661), criminal charges were down (36/49), traffic tickets were down (68/76), traffic accidents were down (28/35), domestic disturbances were down (25/27), mental health incidents were down (17/23), and DWI arrests were up (5/1).