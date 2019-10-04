SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department will take part in a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Police Chief Stuart Peenstra said this will be the 18th take-back event in Seneca Falls over the past 10 years. People can prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
For the second straight year, the Seneca Falls PD will accept drugs at two drop-off locations — Walmart at 1860 North Road and Kinney Drugs at 2085 Routes 5&20.
Unused prescription medication, over-the-counter meds and pet medication can be dropped off. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
Liquids, needles, or "sharps" will be not accepted.
During the last national drug collection event in April, Americans turned in more than 468 tons (937,443 pounds) of prescription drugs at 6,258 sites operated by the DEA and local law enforcement partners. This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by law enforcement since the fall of 2010 to 11.8 million pounds.
Peenstra said helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is one way his department is working to reduce the addiction and overdose deaths plaguing the country due to opioid medication.