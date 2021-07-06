SENECA FALLS — The town Police Department will be recognized at tonight’s Town Board meeting for their work in dealing with possibly mentally ill persons.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Seneca County Mental Health Director Margaret Morse are scheduled to be present to recognize the Police Department at the start of today’s 6 p.m. meeting at the Community Center, 35 Water St..
That will be followed by the board hearing from the public.
Signing up to speak are Janet Summers, who will talk about a concern about a parking space; Lucille Povero, who will talk about assistance for senior citizens; Allison Stokes, who will speak on the Seneca Falls Development Corporation; and a representative of the town Waste Management Advisory Committee, who will speak on an organic food waste program.
Under reports, the board’s budget committee will make a report on the 2022 town budget.
The meeting will start with a public hearing on proposed Local Law 7 of 2021, eliminating the residency requirement for the town zoning and code enforcement officer. The person now serving in the position is from Waterloo. The board will later vote on adoption of the local law.
Under old business, the board will be given an update on the sale of surplus town property at 115 Fall St., the status of the town’s demands to Seneca Meadows Inc. to meet before the town will issue a permit for its Mound Road landfill and the government efficiency study approved last week.
Issues that will be addressed under new business includes making Juneteenth — or June 19 — an annual holiday for town workers, installing security cameras on the Veterans Bridge and backfilling a vacancy position in the police department.