American Legion posts in Seneca Falls and Penn Yan will join hundreds of other Legion posts across the nation in observing the 100th anniversary of the formation of Legion posts after World War I.
Kirk-Casey Post 366 in Seneca Falls was chartered by New York State on Sept. 8, 1919.
Johnson-Costello Post 355 in Penn Yan was chartered by the state on Aug. 13, 1919.
"On Sunday, September 22, from noon to 4 p.m., we are hosting a 100-year anniversary open house for the public,'' said Sharon Rayno, commander of Kirk-Casey Post 366.
"We will display historical documents and photographs. At 1 p.m., we are planning a cake-cutting ceremony and hope the Town Board will present a proclamation in honor of our 100th anniversary at that time,'' Rayno said.
The Mynderse Academy chorus and band have been invited to perform and several dignitaries have been invited to attend.
"We hope this is as much a community event as is the Memorial Day parade and ceremony and hope everyone will take a few minutes on September 22 to stop in and visit as a tribute to veterans an what we do for them,'' she added.
Rayno said Post 366 was named in honor of local men Frederick Kirk and Maynard Casey, both of whom were killed in action during World War I.
The first regular meeting of World War I veterans in Seneca Falls was conducted at the Elks Temple on Sept. 19, 1919. That's when the Kirk-Casey name was chosen for the new post.
On Sept. 25, 1919, the first woman member, Fata Martin of Seneca Falls, was enrolled. She served for more than a year as a nurse in France after receiving her training at Willard State Hospital in Romulus.
On Feb. 22, 1921, an auxiliary was organized by women related to World War I veterans. The auxiliary received their charter May 23, 1923.
On April 2, 1924, Kirk-Casey Post 366 purchased the Casey property at 48 State St. and built their post home, still in use. It was dedicated May 18, 1929.
In inviting the Town Board to the open house, Rayno noted the Legion Act signed into law July 30 of this year. She said the act opens the door for some six million veterans to access American Legion programs and benefits for which they previously were not eligible to receive.
The criteria for joining the American Legion is now for those serving from April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918 and from Dec. 7, 1941, the day the United States entered World War II after the attack by Japanese forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to a time later determined by the federal government.
"If you or know someone who served during those time periods and were not previously eligible to join, they can now join the American Legion today,'' Rayno said.
The Kirk-Casey Post sends Mynderse Academy juniors to Boy's State and Girl's State each year. They also offer scholarships to graduating seniors and sponsor youth programs.
The Penn Yan Legion was named in memory of Navy veteran Harold F. Johnson and Army veteran Charles E. Costello, both of whom died in World War I.
Post meetings were conducted on the third floor of the Arcade Building on Main Street until 1928 when the Post moved to rooms over Hoban's Meat Market at 110 Elm St. Shortly thereafter, the Post's drum and bugle corps was organized.
In 1940, the Post purchased the Beach Block at 102 Elm St., now a parking lot. The first meeting in the new location was Jan. 8, 1941.
In 1950, Johnson-Costello Post 355 bought the Empire State Wine Cellar at 301 Lake St., a large stone building with a beautiful view of Keuka Lake. The building was remodeled and on April 25, 1951, a reception for American Legion Department officials was held in the new home.
In June 1989, the Post moved to its present location at 2001 Himrod Road, the former Hilltop Restaurant, purchased from the D'Abbracci family.
Post Commander Ellen Hey said the 340-member post plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sept. 14. "It will be one of the largest celebration gatherings at the Post ever,'' Hey said, issuing an appeal for Post members to volunteer to help with the event. That includes people for color guards to march in a parade, along with school bands, fire departments and community organizations.
The parade down Main Street is scheduled for 6 p.m., followed by a chicken barbecue, live music and fireworks at the Post. It is all free to the public.
A meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Post to arrange volunteers assignments.. A followup for volunteers to be sure everything is in order will be Sept. 13.
There is a sign up sheet at the Post for volunteers. Members may also call 315-536-8222 or send an email to amleg355ny@gmail.com.
"We want to make this the best celebration we can,'' Hey said. "Community support has been great and we're hoping for a good crowd. We'll be honoring not only the Post, but the auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion group,'' Hey said.
The Legion sends high school juniors to Boys and Girls States, has an oratorical contest, does American flag education and flag retirements and provide honor guards for various events, including Memorial Day.
