SENECA FALLS — Hollywood has its “Walk of Fame” sidewalk to honor what it’s best known for: movie stars.
Seneca Falls soon may have its own “Walk of Fame” to highlight what it is known for: women of achievement.
Menzo Case, president and CEO of Seneca Falls-based Generations Bank, has announced that 11 bronze plaques have been created to honor women of distinction in the fields of social justice, military service, the arts, science, technology and mathematics, pioneers, business, and athletics. The plaques will be inserted flush with sidewalks in front of downtown businesses, just as they are for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
“We are excited and honored to be able to display these plaques of distinction in front of our headquarters as well as other businesses in Seneca Falls, with hopes to get other businesses involved to help grow the Walk of Fame throughout the community,” Case said.
The first plaque will be placed at the Generations Bell Park at the corner of East Bayard and White streets on Generations Bank property.
Neither the women nor the businesses that will be honored with a plaque are being revealed at this time.
“The women, with one exception, are not women inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, but women a business that wants a plaque has chosen to honor,” Community Event Coordinator Rick Newman of Generations Bank said.
The unveiling ceremony for the plaques will be 4 p.m. May 12. That will include the installation of the first plaque and showcasing the 10 other businesses and recipients of the remaining plaques. There will be special guest speakers, refreshments, light fare, and plaques describing the importance of the women chosen for the Walk of Fame.
Case said the project is funded by proceeds from the Women’s Right to Run 19K races conducted in recent years.
Newman said the bronze plaques will have information abut the women being honored inside the businesses.