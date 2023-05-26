SENECA FALLS — The Veterans Council of Seneca Falls has unveiled its schedule of events to celebrate Memorial Day.
Flags were to be placed on veterans’ graves in local cemeteries at 9 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited to join members of local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars in this activity.
The annual parade will be held Monday, beginning at 9:15 a.m. in the Mynderse Academy parking lot on Troy Street. It proceeds to Veterans’ Park (formerly Academy Square). Marchers should report to parade coordinator Diane Lahr at 8:45. Poppy Prince and Princess, winners of an essay contest for Seneca Falls fourth-grade students on “What Memorial Day Means to Me,” are Anthony Larocca and Alexis Conley of Seneca Falls.
The parade’s Grand Marshal is Joseph “Jiggs” Petrucci, a resident of Seneca Falls. Petrucci served in the 2nd Infantry Division of the Army during World War II and saw combat during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944. He is the recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star and wore the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. Petrucci retired as communications coordinator at Goulds Pumps in 1986. A widower, Jiggs was married to the love of his life, Jenny, for 67 years.
Ceremonies honoring the Dead of All Wars will be held at 10 a.m. in Veterans’ Park. The Master of Ceremonies is Art Evans, Past Commander of American Legion Post 366. The Invocation and Benediction will be delivered by the Rev. Val White and Pastor Jerry Graziano, respectively. The Gettysburg Address will be recited by Gabriella Wirth, a senior at Mynderse Academy.
The keynote speakers will be state Sen. Thomas O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, and Dr. Michelle Reed, superintendent of schools in Seneca Falls.
Following the conclusion of the ceremonies, the public is invited for refreshments provided by the American Legion at the Legion home, 48 State St. The VFW at 47 Fall St. will also an open house too.
For further information, contact Julie Scott at 315-604-1396.