SENECA FALLS — Town police have arrested four teenagers after what they called an extensive investigation into a July theft.
Login Malchoff, 18, of Seneca Falls, and David Vanhouten, 19, of Waterloo, were charged with petit larceny, sixth-degree conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanors).
An 18-year-old male who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident was charged as an adult with the same offenses and making a false written statement. Police did not release his name.
A 16-year-old male, whose name also was not released, was charged with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.
Police said the four teens conspired to steal property from a town resident while they were in the resident’s home, and one of the teens agreed to be the driver and help the others flee the scene.
Police added that property was stolen from the home, but was not recovered. Malchoff, Vanhouten and the unnamed 18-year-old will answer the charges in town court.
The 16-year-old’s case will be handled in family court as an adolescent offender.