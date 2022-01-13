SENECA FALLS — Town police have arrested a Buffalo man accused of sexually abusing a minor more than a year ago.
Walter L. Williams, 41, was charged Monday with a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor counts of forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree sexual abuse.
The arrest followed what police called an extensive investigation into allegations that Williams had sexual contact with a minor in May 2020. He was indicted recently by a Seneca County grand jury.
Police said Williams subjected a person younger than 17 to sexual contact without that person’s consent.
Williams was taken into custody Friday on a sealed indictment arrest warrant and arraigned Monday in county court. He was remanded to the Seneca County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond. He will return to county court at a later date.
State police and the U.S. Marshals Service helped Seneca Falls police locate and apprehend Williams.