SENECA FALLS — An lengthy investigation into vandalism, theft and burglary in the town has resulted in charges against four minors.
The town Police Department reported the charges Sunday following an investigation that wrapped up Thursday and Friday. The names of the minors were not released due to their ages.
The investigation began in February and March, following reports of abandoned buildings being entered and items being stolen from those places, as well as vandalism and theft of other property in the town. Police said some of the stolen items were recovered, although they were damaged to conceal the thefts.
Some of the youths face felony charges of third-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence, while misdemeanor charges include criminal mischief, petit larceny, conspiracy, and criminal tampering.
Due to their ages, three of the suspects will have their cases handled in Family Court. The other person, who is 16, was charged as an adolescent offender; those felony charges will be handled in the youth part of state Supreme Court, while the misdemeanor charges will be handled in Family Court.