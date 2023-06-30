SENECA FALLS — A relatively new officer in the Seneca Falls Police Department has received a big award from Seneca County American Legion.
Eric MacLean was named Seneca County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for 2023 during a June 21 ceremony at Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366. The county Legion organization includes posts in Seneca Falls, Waterloo, and Ovid.
MacLean, a 2015 graduate of the Monroe County Police Academy, has been with the Seneca Falls PD road patrol division since 2020. Legion officials said he has distinguished himself on multiple occasions since joining the local police force.
Presenting the award were Jacqueline Pethybridge, Seneca County American Legion commander, and Stanley Grela, county adjutant for the Legion. Also attending the ceremony were Legion and Legion Auxiliary members, Police Chief Tim Snyder, SFPD Sgt. Tom Cleere, and Officer Christopher Tuffo.
Legion officials said MacLean was recognized for communicating with the public, alleviating potentially volatile situations, and preserving the safety of the public and fellow officers.
In one instance, MacLean encountered a person behaving oddly and eventually determined the person was having a mental health crisis. The person had a history of violent confrontations with police and the public.
The person, when interacting with MacLean, threatened violence toward police and acted in a belligerent manner. Fellow officers and Legion officials said despite the circumstances, MacLean maintained his composure and calmly discussed the matter with the person, who eventually cooperated.
“On numerous occasions, he has shown that he does not hesitate to intervene when a member of the public or a fellow officer’s safety is in jeopardy. He has shown that despite the occasionally terrifying circumstances of his job, he keeps a level head and makes sound decisions,” Legion officials said in presenting the award. “This is only a brief example and not fully inclusive of all the good this officer has done while employed with the Seneca Falls Police Department, but it does provide a snapshot of the type of employee Officer MacLean is.
“He is someone who consistently does the right thing. He shows empathy for the public while also demonstrating courage when the inherent hazards of his job become a reality. Most officers in this field are good people who try to do the right thing, but Officer MacLean distinguishes himself by consistently going the extra mile for all those he serves.”