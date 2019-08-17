SENECA FALLS — There was a reported heavy police presence in the area of Elizabeth Cady Stanton School on Saturday afternoon after a possible stabbing.
As of 1 p.m., a suspect had reportedly been taken into custody. Seneca Falls police could not be reached for more information as of 2 p.m.
More information will be provided as it becomes available. See Sunday's Finger Lakes Times for more on this story.
