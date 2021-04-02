SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will host a drop-off of unwanted, expired and unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at Kinney Drugs on Routes 5&20.
The drop-off site will accept pills and patches only. Liquids, needles or sharps will not be accepted.
The drop-off is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
It will be SFPD’s 20th take-back event in the past 11 years.
Police Chief Stuart Peenstra noted that medicines languishing in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. He added that rates of prescription drug abuse are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisoning and overdoses due to these drugs.
The disposal of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them into the trash both pose safety and health hazards.
Last fall, Americans turned in 492.7 tons of prescription drugs at more than 4,587 sites operated by the DEA and local law enforcement partners.
For more information, go to www.DEATakeBack.com.