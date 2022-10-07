SENECA FALLS — Town officials will begin to examine the tentative 2023 town budget unveiled Tuesday at three scheduled public workshops.
The tentative budget presented by Supervisor Mike Ferrara and Town Manager Peter Soscia shows a tax rate of $10.18 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $10.09 in 2022.
A factor in the relatively small increase in the tax rate is a projected $3.2 million coming from Seneca Meadows Inc. under terms of a Host Community Agreement. Officials said the landfill revenue goes directly into the general fund, as directed by the state Comptroller’s Office. That revenue accounts for more than a third of the general fund budget of $8.7 million.
The tentative spending plan shows the general fund up 12%, but the recreation budget down to $511,445, a 16% decline, including an 11% drop in the Vince’s Park budget, to $103,156.
The highway budget is at $2.04 million, up 1%. The water budget is up 5% to $2.5 million, and the sewer fund is projected at $3.06 million, up 1%.
The tentative budget includes 5% pay hikes for all non-elected town employees, an increase of $120,000 in the worker’s compensation budget, a $150,000 contribution to North Seneca Ambulance and $40,000 for information technology staff required because Seneca County will no longer provide IT services to the town. The budget includes $150,000 for the health reimbursement account for town employees.
According to the state’s formula, the cap on the town’s tax levy is $4.9 million, up from $4.78 million in 2022. The board introduced a local law allowing it to exceed the cap, if needed. A public hearing on that law will be Nov. 1.
“We’ve got some decisions to make now that you have the tentative budget,” Ferrara said. “Look it over and bring your questions to Peter (Soscia).”
Ferrara scheduled budget workshops for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 19 and 6 p.m. Oct. 17.
“The budget is almost certainly going to change in the coming weeks as the board deliberates,” Soscia said. “I can say that the budget submitted is mostly status quo. There is no intention of piercing the tax cap and there are no new initiatives. We are working hard at maintaining current service levels at current funding, given the inflation issues we must endure.”
The budget that emerges after the workshops will be subject to a public hearing at the Nov. 1 board meeting. The budget could be adopted, with or without modifications, that night.
In other matters Tuesday:
• NATION — Cayuga Nation business manager B.J. Radford provided an update on the status of three Nation-owned properties that have been occupied by residents opposed to current tribal leadership.
Radford said the “squatters” have not paid rent and allowed the properties to fall into disrepair, resulting in the Nation taking steps to evict them and either demolish or rehabilitate the buildings. She listed the properties the Nation “owns but does not possess” as 4 Briarwood Circle and 2954 E. Bayard St. Ext. in Seneca Falls and 3001 Cosad Road in Varick.
“The Briarwood home ... has been abandoned and we have torn it down to remove a safety hazard in the neighborhood,” Radford said.
She said repairs are being made at the Cosad Road property.
“The old Coville Farm on East Bayard Street Extension was purchased by the Nation in 2009, but the Nation has not possessed it for 12 years,” Radford said about the other parcel. “The occupants have not paid rent, and the building has numerous local, state and Nation law violations. The occupants were recently arrested, and there was drug sales and firearms on the property. We are cleaning it up now.
“The Nation is trying to manage 13 homes it owns where occupants are not paying rent for up to 12 years.”
In response to a question, Radford said the Nation does not own 2133 Lower Lake Road in Seneca Falls, but a Nation member does. She said she was surprised foreclosure hasn’t begun because property taxes have gone unpaid.
• SIGNS — The board received push-back on a proposed local law that would regulate signs in the town, including political signs. The new law would regulate the location and size of signs.
Susan Sauvageau, Rachel Weil, Michael Calabrese and John Quattrochiocci voiced concerns about the limitations, especially on political candidate signs.
Town Attorney Patrick Morrell said the law allows for certain exemptions and follows state guidelines. He urged people to read the law carefully and let the town clerk know if they’d like to suggest changes prior to the Nov. 1 board meeting, when it could be adopted.
• HEARINGS — There were no comments on local laws regulating short-term property rentals and anaerobic digesters in the town.
• APPLICATION — The board voted 4-1 to apply for a state organics reduction and recycling grant. The grant, which requires a 25% town match, would provide special sealed bins for residents to recycle organics for curbside pickup.
Board member Kaitlyn Laskoski voted no, saying there should be a collaboration with Seneca Meadows on the project.