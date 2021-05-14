SENECA FALLS — Finally.
Two years after being awarded a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, and one year after submitting a list of projects for use of that money, local officials learned Thursday what projects have been approved by the state for DRI funds.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul came to the National Women’s Hall of Fame to make the announcement. The Hall will receive $1 million toward restoration of the its new home in the former Seneca Knitting Mill. The money will be used to install permanent exhibits and a new elevator in the three-story building.
The other projects that were approved for DRI funding:
• The It’s A Wonderful Life Museum at 32 Fall St. was awarded $912,000 to upgrade the museum, focusing on the belief that the fictional community of Bedford Falls in the 1946 Frank Capra film was based on Seneca Falls. “The museum has great potential and a great concept and story,” Hochul said. “This will help take the museum to the next level.”
• The former train station and Village Hall at 60 State St. will receive $605,000. The funds will be used to restore part of the building to its train station days and turn the rest into an Italian restaurant.
• Hochul said the number of vacant downtown storefronts will be improved with a $600,000 building improvement fund. She said that will allow interior and exterior improvements for existing and new businesses, including facades.
• The Gould Hotel in the heart of downtown will receive $405,000 to make renovations as a key hub of downtown.
• The conversion of the Huntington Building at 201 Fall St. into housing units, including some for veterans, will receive $400,000. Home Leasing Inc. of Rochester is buying the property from owner Peter Koch, saving it from possible demolition.
• The Finger Lakes Health Institute at 81 W. Bayard St., the former St. Patrick’s School, will receive $400,000. That will go toward the construction of 10 housing units in the mixed-use health and wellness business owned by Kingsley Kabari that is now in the building.
• The Daniels Block on State Street will receive $253,000 to help the owner create five new loft apartments on the second floor, including an elevator.
• Upgrades to the north side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal that runs through the middle of the downtown area would receive $3.6 million in funding. That would help pay for upgrades to the skateboard park and kayak launch area near the Community Center, as well as People’s Park on Water Street.
• The Ludovico Sculpture Trail on the south side of the canal would receive $177,000 to enhance that facility.
• The Seneca Falls Heritage Information Center on Fall Street would receive $533,000 for upgrades.
The wait for Thursday’s news, much of it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t seem to bother local officials.
“We are absolutely thrilled to see the $10 million DRI back on track,” said Joell Murney-Karsten, chairwoman of the Seneca Falls Development Corp. “There are so many visions being realized and we look forward to taking the next steps toward a revitalized Seneca Falls.”
“Seneca Falls already carries a rich history, and with the help of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative we now carry immense potential as well,” SFDC Executive Director Greg Zellers said. “We’re prepared to leverage this award for long-term economic development and look forward to the collaboration to come as we collectively drive this initiative forward to ensure a prosperous future.”
Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara thanked Hochul and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“We’re proud,” Ferrara said. “A lot of time and effort went into the application, and we celebrate the commitment of those who made it happen.”
Hochul urged the community to start working toward project implementation.
“Start now. Get going and finish these projects as soon as possible,” she said. “You have an amazing new era in your future. The best is yet to come.”
The town submitted 21 projects for consideration, with a total price tag of just over $15 million.