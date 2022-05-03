SENECA FALLS — Residential and commercial properties in the town have not had their assessments updated since 2015.
That will change this year.
The Town Board has put $200,000 in the 2022 town budget to pay for a property revaluation that would impact 2023 tax bills. The town has hired Emminger, Newton, Pigeon and Magyar Inc. of Tonawanda, Erie County, to do the reassessment.
In an effort to inform property owners about the process, an informational meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 18 at the community center. Anyone unable to attend in person can watch a video recording that will be posted May 19 at https://senecafalls.com.
Residential and commercial property owners may call the Seneca Falls Reassessment Project hotline at (315) 812-1800 with questions.
Meanwhile, Assessor Deborah Von Wald has completed the 2022 tentative assessment roll Property owners can examine it until May 31, or find it at www.co.seneca.ny.us.
Von Wald will be available by appointment on May 4, 7, 11 and 18. Call (315) 568-9700 to make an appointment.
The town Board of Assessment Review will meet from 4-8 p.m. May 24 to hear and discuss all assessment complaints or challenges. That meeting will be in the municipal building.
Information on the procedure for contesting an assessment is available at the assessor’s office and at https://senecafalls.com/gov/boards/board-of-assessment-review/.