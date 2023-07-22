SENECA FALLS — The town’s water treatment plant and distribution system, inherited from the village in 2012, is being targeted for a $17.7 million upgrade.
The Town Board has scheduled a special meeting and public hearing for noon Thursday in the municipal building, 130 Ovid St., to consider a resolution to borrow or bond for up to $17.7 million for the project.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the town has applied for and hopes to receive $5 million in grants, with the balanced to be borrowed over several years.
Some of the work will be at the water treatment plant on Parker Road in Fayette, on the west shore of Cayuga Lake. That work includes a new backwash tank, rebuilding backwash filters with air scours, adding a vacuum prime system to the backwash pump, valve and actuator replacement, and zebra mussel control equipment.
For the water distribution system, 570 linear feet of 12-inch water main bridge connection between Routes 5&20 to East River Road would be installed, along with 2,800 linear feet of 12-inch water main along Route 414 to serve Seneca Meadows Inc. Education Center, and 4,000 linear feet of 8-inch water main to loop existing dead end water mains and serve an additional property on Martin Road. The project also includes related site work, paving, restoration, and repairs related to the work.
Ferrara said water lines would be added to bring water to the entire town.