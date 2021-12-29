SENECA FALLS — Town residents will be getting new high-tech water meters, thanks to a state grant.
The governor’s office has announced that $23 million in funding will be awarded to help improve water quality across the state, while mitigating the effects of climate change. The money comes from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corp.’s Green Innovation Grant Program.
Seneca Falls will receive $1,285,000 to replace existing water meters with advanced metering infrastructure technology, increasing water-use efficiency and billing in the town.
The GIGP supports projects across the state that utilize Environmental Protection Agency-designated stormwater infrastructure designs that create green, cost-cutting technologies.