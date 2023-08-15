SENECA FALLS — Town residents and property owners can express their thoughts on the proposed new host community agreement with Seneca Meadows Inc. through an online portal launched Friday.
The community can access the portal via the quick link “HCA Public Comment” on the town website. Once in the portal, the simple format will request basic identifying information for each comment submitted.
The comment period will be open until Sept. 1. It’s open only to town residents and those who own property in the town.
The HCA was the result of negotiations between SMI and a special town committee that began in January. It would go into effect only if approved by the town board, and if the state Department of Environmental Conservation issues SMI a permit to expand the landfill upward by 70 feet in the valley infill area, allowing the facility to remain open until 2040. The town would receive more than $173 million from SMI over the time of the new permit in exchange for the town not opposing the expansion.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the town would like to learn the community’s thoughts and concerns on the proposed host agreement, which is available on the town website and at the municipal building. Ferrara said the portal provides the community the most convenient means in which to comment.
The public comment form can be downloaded, completed, and emailed to the town by 5 p.m. Sept. 1.