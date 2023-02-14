SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls school district said it has been providing support to students and the school community in the wake of a third-grade elementary school teacher's death on Friday.
Mary Ouderkirk, 59, was hired by the district effective July 1, 2022, and started working at Elizabeth Cady Stanton Elementary School at the start of this school year. Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reed released a statement Monday afternoon, saying the school community had "suffered a tremendous loss" with Ouderkirk's passing.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ouderkirk family and all those who knew Mary," Reed wrote. "The school district will be providing support to our students and school community today and going forward. Families with questions or concerns should contact their child's principal directly."
As of Saturday on the Cady Stanton school website, the home page included links to resources for caregivers on how to talk to children about death and grieving.
In an email, Reed said that on Monday additional support was put in place at Cady Stanton, including extra counselors in the classroom and building, school psychologists, and a therapy dog.
"We are working on a permanent solution for the classroom," Reed said. "Our goal at the moment is to make sure the children feel safe and supported if they are confused or sad or just unsure. We also want to respect Mary’s family as they deal with their loss."
On Ouderkirk's Facebook page, her family said Ouderkirk's life and memory would be celebrated Wednesday in Elbridge.
"Mary Alice was a beloved mom, grandma (Mimi), sister, wife, daughter, teacher, and friend. She brought so much love and joy to everyone in her life," the family wrote. "She was so treasured by her family, her students, and her friends. There are no words to express how much she will be missed."
The post went on to share details of the Wednesday service from 4-7 p.m. at the White Church, 119 E. Main St. An informal gathering is planned from 4-6 p.m., with a service at 6 p.m. for all to share stories of Ouderkirk. The family said the event is open to all and people are welcome to join for any portion they can.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any local public library in Ouderkirk's memory.