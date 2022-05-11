SENECA FALLS — This Seneca County school district has hired a woman with 20+ years in public education as its next superintendent.
The Seneca Falls Central School District Board of Education announced Tuesday it has appointed Michelle Reed, the assistant superintendent in the Cairo-Durham school district, to succeed Jeramy Clingerman. Clingerman is leaving for a private-sector job June 30 after three years leading the district.
Reed begins her tenure July 1.
The decision culminates a search process that began in January and was assisted by search consultant Mike Ford, the former superintendent of the Phelps-Clifton Springs school district.
A community survey sought input from parents and guardians, instructional and non-instructional staff members, and community members regarding the desired skills and characteristics that our new superintendent should possess.
After narrowing the initial candidate pool from 26, the board interviewed 11 candidates. That list was narrowed to three, a committee of stakeholders made up of students, teachers, non-instructional staff, administrators, parents, and community members interviewed that trio.
Reed worked as an English teacher and as director of curriculum and instruction prior to her current position at Cairo-Durham, which is in Greene County. She holds a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership, a Ph.D. in English, and a Master of Arts in teaching from Binghamton University, in addition to a Master of Arts in English and Bachelor of Science degree from Radford University. Most recently, Reed completed the School District Business Leader Program at The College of St. Rose. She is a cabinet member of the School Superintendents Association.
“Our district has a strength in working collaboratively and valuing the perspectives and voices of all our stakeholders,” school board President Cara Lajewski said. “We believe Dr. Reed will build upon that, and use that strength to move our district forward, for the achievement of our students, as well as continued development of our staff.
“Dr. Reed embraces our district motto ‘To Educate the Whole Child’ and has shown herself to be an advocate for all students. Further, Dr. Reed has shown great interest in integrating into the community.”
“I am honored to have been selected to lead the Seneca Falls Central School District,” Reed said. “I believe in the power of public education and civic duty. I plan to be highly involved in community organizations and activities.”
Reed added that she and her husband, David, are looking forward to moving to Seneca Falls.
The board expects to appoint Reed formally at a special meeting in the coming weeks. Following her appointment, the district will invite district employees, students, and community members to a welcoming reception.