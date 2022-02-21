SENECA FALLS — The town is seeking applications from “energetic and entrepreneurial public sector leaders” to be the first town manager in the town’s 193-year history.
Creation of the full-time position was approved by the Town Board in January and included in the 2022 town budget.
The salary for the town manager will be based on education and experience, with a range of $75,000 to $100,000 per year. A medical insurance package, eligibility to participate in the state retirement system and other public sector benefits are included.
Interested candidates are asked to submit a cover letter, resume, three work references and a two-page writing sample to Supervisor Mike Ferrara via email at mferrara@senecafalls.com.
An initial review of candidate qualifications will be conducted March 14 and interested candidates are “strongly encouraged” to submit the requested application materials prior to that date.
In its advertisement for the position, town officials said candidates should have a minimum of 10 years of a “demonstrated track record of progressively responsible, results-driven local government experience. Applicants should have an undergraduate degree, with a masters degree preferred, in public or business administration. A person with an International City-County Management Association credential will be given strong consideration.”
“The ideal candidate will have a skill set and record of performance in building relationships among and between elected officials, staff, community stakeholders and the public,” the advertisement states.
The town says priorities for the town manager will include identifying opportunities to generate new revenues, streamline expenses, create operational efficiencies and develop sustainable management systems to ensure efficient and effective town operations.
“The community and town leadership are seeking an innovative professional who can generate a return for taxpayer investment via a high impact on the community and organization,” the written solicitation states.
Town officials said the manager will be responsible for advancing the vision of the community and Town Board through effective management of departments and staff, development and management of a multi-fund operating and capital budget and addressing the strategic objectives of the elected Town Board.
Following the voter-approved dissolution of the village of Seneca Falls on Dec. 31, 2011, the town assumed management of village activities, greatly expanding its responsibilities for public services. Community development, law enforcement, roads, streets, water, sewer, parks and recreation and other administrative services such as code enforcement now account for the town’s $13.5 million annual budget.