SENECA FALLS — The town is giving potential developers a second chance to submit a proposal for the purchase and redevelopment of 10 Fall St., the former town municipal building.
The new deadline to submit proposals is 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
The town received one proposal, from the Seneca Falls Performing Arts Center, for the 1.2-acre property by the original deadline of Jan. 9.
“We are trying to create some more interest in the property,” Supervisor Mike Ferrara said.
The Seneca Falls Performing Arts Center group proposed a two-phase, year-round events venue and performance space, along with building an additional, 300-seat theater adjacent to the building. Officials say the plan will meet the criteria established by the board for reuse of the property.
The SFPAC board is offering $6,000 cash for the property, contingent upon the insurability of the building upon transfer.
“We hope the town will accept our bid as its contribution to the future of Seneca Falls and allow us to use our funds for positive re-development of this deteriorating building and to address existing issues such as black mold and other potential problems,” group Vice President Becky Bly wrote.
There is a 40-by-30-foot outbuilding the town will subdivide from the parcel and retain for town use.
The town is seeking proposal that will provide “the best long-term benefit to the citizens of Seneca Falls.” The criteria to be used in selecting a buyer:
• Neighborhood impact.
• Job creation/economic impact.
• Sustainability.
• Best possible use.
• Purchase price.
Those interested must submit two copies of their qualifications and proposals to Town Clerk Nicki Greer at 130 Ovid St. Each proposal must contain a brief narrative that clearly outlines the proposed project, demonstrates the firm’s experience in implementing similar projects its financial ability to complete the project, and provide a timeline for completion.
The proposed sale is subject to a permissive referendum. If anyone submits a petition containing the proper number of signatures asking for a vote on the proposed sale by a specified date, the vote must be conducted.