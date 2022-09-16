SENECA FALLS — The town is seeking bidders or proposals for the purchase of 24 acres of town-owned land on Courtland Avenue.
The town will retain approximately four acres in the northwest corner of the parcel, an area that borders other town property. The property for sale extends from Courtland Avenue to California Avenue and is served by municipal water at each street. There are no buildings on the land, and sewer lines would have to be extended.
Courtland Avenue is a dead-end street off West Bayard Street in the southwest part of the former village of Seneca Falls.
The town is seeking redevelopment proposals that would provide the best long-term benefit to the community. The Town Board will review each proposal using this criteria:
• Neighborhood impact.
• Job creation or economic impact.
• Sustainability.
• Best possible use.
• Purchase price.
Submissions must contain a brief narrative that clearly outlines the proposed use of the land, demonstrates the buyer’s experience in implementing similar projects and financial ability to complete the project, and provides a prospective timeline for completion.
Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Anyone interested should submit two copies of their qualifications and proposal to the Town Clerk, 130 Ovid St., Seneca Falls, 13148.
For more information, contact Town Clerk Nicki Greer at (315) 568-8013 or ngreer@senecafalls.com.
Any sale of the property is subject to a permissive referendum, meaning a petition with a specified number of signatures seeking a vote on the proposed sale must be submitted in a timely manner.