SENECA FALLS — The town has cited the Cayuga Nation for violations of its zoning code.
Speaking at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting, Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the violations involve the Nation’s operation of commercial businesses in single-family residential zones at 126 E. Bayard St. and 2133 Lake Road. The notices have been served twice and, if ignored, Ferrara said the town will attempt to take the Nation to court.
The Cayugas purchased a gas station and convenience store at 126 E. Bayard St. from the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma recently for $1 million. They since reopened it and are selling untaxed gasoline, tobacco, convenience store items, and cannabis products.
They opened a similar business, without gasoline sales, and built a storage shed — without a town permit — on Lake Road.
Both properties are in an R-1 zone, meaning commercial uses can be allowed only by way of a special use permit obtained from the town Zoning Board of Appeals. The Nation has not obtained a special use permit, Ferrara said.
Ferrara added that Police Chief Stu Peenstra has contacted the state Cannabis Control Office for guidance on the Nation’s sale of tax-free cannabis.
“They do not have a state permit to do that yet,” Ferrara said. “The chief got a response that the state agency understands and promised to get back to him.
“I wouldn’t hold my breath,” Ferrara added.
Also Tuesday:
• AMENDMENTS — The board voted 4-1 to approve local laws that amend the town zoning code to add new regulations and requirements for solar energy and battery storage projects. Board member Steve Churchill voted no, saying the town comprehensive plan should be updated first.
There were no comments at public hearings held before the vote.
“These regulations are needed and are a step in the right direction,” Ferrara said.
Ferrara said the same group of ZBA and Planning Board members, town attorney Patrick Morrell, and MRB Group representatives will work on a local law to regulate aerobic digester projects.
• COMMITTEE — Ferrara announced a committee of himself, board member Frank Sinicropi, Town Assessor Deborah Von Wald, Water and Sewer Superintendent Joe Tullo, Account Clerk Sarah Wright, and community member Gerry Macaluso that will interview applicants for the inaugural town manager.
Applications are due March 14.
“We will make a recommendation to the board in April or May,” Ferrara said.
• WARFEL — Trustees honored retiring Principal Account Clerk Bev Warfel with a plaque, standing ovation and cake. She is retiring with more than 21 years of service to the town.
“Take it from someone who’s retired, move on to the next challenge in life,” Ferrara told Warfel. “If the phone rings with a call from the town of Seneca Falls, don’t answer it. Congratulations.”
• CONSOLIDATION — The board approved a motion to consolidate the town’s Bridgeport and West Seneca Falls water districts. The vote was 4-1, with Churchill opposed.
• REVALUATION — Voted to proceed with a townwide property revaluation, allocating $200,000 to pay for the project. Ferrara said the town’s properties are now assessed at 77% of real market value., and noted there has not been a revaluation since 2006.
Churchill cast the lone no vote, saying it was not the right time and the move could increase taxes.
• COMPLAINT — Gravel Road resident Jean Gilroy said an odor complaint she lodged with Seneca Meadows Inc. in February was not handled to her satisfaction.