SENECA FALLS — The town’s first property revaluation since 2015 is underway.
At its February meeting, the town board was told the Tonawanda firm of Emminger, Newton, Pigeon & Magyar was awarded the $200,000 contract last year and has begun the revaluation process.
A revaluation looks at the recent sale prices of similar properties, any improvements or alterations made, and other factors to determine the fair market value of a property for tax calculation purposes.
Seneca Falls currently has an equalization rate of 77%. On March 1, that will drop to 62% for the town’s 4,008 parcels.
The current assessed value of the town is $607.2 million.
The closer a property is to market value, the lower the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value.
In an effort to keep property owners informed as to what information they will receive in the mail next month, a public meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Community Center. Emminger, Newton, Pigeon & Magyar officials will provide information as to when the new assessment notices will be mailed to property owners and what the property owner’s options are once they receive that notice. That likely will involve five- to 10-minute grievance hearings.
If a property owner has questions but cannot attend the meeting, he or she can call the project hotline at 315-812-1800 or town assessor Deborah VonWald at 315-568-9700. VonWald’s office is in the town’s municipal building on Ovid Street.
In other action at the February board meeting:
• GRANTS — Supervisor Mike Ferrara announced the town has been awarded a $214,000 state grant to help new and existing downtown and Sackett District businesses with individual awards of up to $25,000. The businesses are eligible if they employ five or fewer people. The money can be used for equipment, hardware and other purposes that aid the business. The Local Development Corp. will help administer the program.
• APPOINTMENTS — Humberto Flores and Mitchell Mestan were appointed as police department recruits, and their attendance at police academy training was authorized. They will fill vacancies caused by recent resignations.