SENECA FALLS — A proposed solar energy project on Garden Street Extension will be considered for final site plan approval by the town Planning Board at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Nextamp of Massachusetts is proposing a solar farm on land at 2895 Garden Street Ext.
The Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on the application of Nextamp for a final site plan review. After the hearing, board members will discuss and vote on the site plan.
Another developer has expressed interest in two separate solar projects on Gravel Road near Route 318.
Wednesday’s meeting will be in the town Municipal Building, 130 Ovid St.