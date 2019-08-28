SENECA FALLS — Town police say the man accused of nearly killing a woman earlier this month was intoxicated at the time.
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra said Tuesday that his department has filed more charges against Christopher Freeman over the Aug. 17 incident. They include several felony counts of driving while intoxicated; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, also a felony; and operating a motor vehicle outside of interlock restrictions, a misdemeanor.
On Saturday, Freeman was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt, and aggravated family offense. He also was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Freeman is accused of stabbing the woman multiple times in a parking lot during a domestic incident on Garden Street. Three children were present at the time. Peenstra said Freeman put the woman and children in a vehicle and drove off. He later got out of the vehicle on Chapin Street and ran into a nearby mobile home, where police found him.
Police said Freeman stabbed himself in the throat and chest while police were there. Police performed life-saving measures on him until emergency medical technicians arrived.
Police found the woman in the vehicle with life-threatening stab wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures on her, also, until EMTs arrived.
“Officers on the scene were instrumental in saving her life and maybe saving the man too,” Peenstra said. “Her injuries were so severe, that without life-saving measures by not only my officers, but the Seneca County sheriff’s office and state police, there’s a good chance she would not have made it.”
Freeman and the woman were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Peenstra said the woman is still in the hospital, while Freeman was arrested after his release over the weekend.
Peenstra said police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, the mobile home where Freeman was found, and Freeman’s medical records with the warrant. He added that a blood sample taken from Freeman at the hospital showed he was intoxicated.
One of the DWI charges is a class D felony, because police said Freeman has two DWI convictions in the last 10 years. Another DWI charge is a class E felony under Leandra’s Law because children were in the vehicle.
Police said Freeman was driving on a revoked license due to the DWI convictions, leading to the AUO charge.
Freeman, who has been incarcerated in the Seneca County Correctional Facility since his arrest, was scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges Tuesday night. Eventually, his case will be handled in county court.