SENECA FALLS — It’s time to turn the page to chapter two of delicious doughnuts designed by Frank Knight Elementary students.
Second-grader Connor Shoemaker’s Blueberry Ocean doughnut debuted this past Saturday morning at the Bayard Bakery and is on sale through the week. The specialty doughnut was conceived during a project last fall in Lois Dugo’s second-grade distance learning class at Frank Knight Elementary School.
At that time, Dugo had asked Bayard Bakery owner Chris Wagner if he would look through the students’ assignments to pick a winner (they had been tasked with creating a doughnut, using their computer and writing skills to pitch their ideas).
Wagner couldn’t decided on a top doughnut, so selected two. And he didn’t stop there. Because he was so impressed, he offered to make the two winning doughnuts and sell them to customers at his 64 W. Bayard St. shop.
Wagner produced the other winning doughnut — a S’more doughnut imagined by Ada Sinicropi — in December, but decided to hold off on Connor’s until summer was just around the corner since it featured a summery taste.
Connor is the son of Nicole and Jason Bishop and Chris Shoemaker. He and some family members, as well as his classmate Ada, visited the bakery Saturday morning to see the Blueberry Ocean doughnut on display in the baked goods case for the first time.
Connor loves to be outside and near water, his stepfather Jason Bishop noted last winter when the winning doughnuts were announced. In his assignment, Connor noted his doughnut “is a great choice for everyone in the summer” and described it in the following way:
“In the summer you think of an ocean. Well with a bluebarry ocean donut you can have an ocean in your hand. With a bluebarry donut to start you have a light coating of blue vanilla frosting and toped with a little salt. It will make you want more.”
As Wagner presented Connor with the real-life embodiment of his idea, he admitted he had to taste it himself after making it for the first time.
“The sea salt, I don’t know how you thought of that but it’s amazing,” Wagner told Connor. “It’s an awesome concoction.”
Connor’s mother said she was thinking of ordering a dozen to share with family and friends. Seeing his doughnut for sale in a busy bakery was pretty fulfilling for Connor, who smiled ear to ear as he said “I love it.”
Fifty cents from the sale of each Blueberry Ocean doughnut will be donated to Dugo’s classroom, as was the case for Ada’s S’more doughnut (which raised $114 for the class).
Dugo said she and the students are now discussing how to spend the doughnut sale proceeds.