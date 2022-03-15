SENECA FALLS — The search for a new school superintendent is ramping up.
The Seneca Falls school board met in special session Saturday and issued a release later that day stating it had received 26 applications for the district’s top job, which will become vacant June 30 when current Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman steps down.
The board, with the assistance of consultant Mike Ford, reviewed the candidates and pared the list to be interviewed to 11. All school board members are conducting interviews, which are in person except for one. Once the list is narrowed down to three finalists, those candidates will be interviewed by a community stakeholder committee. That 17-member group is made up of teachers, administrators, support staff, parents, students, and community members.
In an email, school board President Cara Lajewski said there are sitting superintendents among the 11 chosen for interviews. She said of that group, six candidates are from this general region, four are from farther away but still within New York state, and one candidate is from out of state.
The goal is to complete the search by the end of April, according to the release.
A survey seeking input on desirable traits for a new superintendent identified the following:
• A team player with excellent communication skills.
• Someone who actively listens and seeks to understand concerns.
• Honest and trustworthy.
• Demonstrates integrity.
• Is approachable.
• Is committed to professional development.
• Has a strong knowledge of curriculum and demonstrated ability to improve student achievement.
The school board was excited about the strong response to the job posting, noting “this ... is an indicator that the Seneca Falls Central School District, and our community, is perceived to be a desirable place to be.” The job was advertised with a salary range of $145,000 to $180,000.
Clingerman, who was hired in 2019, announced early this year he was stepping down at the end of the school year to take a job with a Rochester construction management firm.