SENECA FALLS — This school district will be adding a universal pre-kindergarten program, or UPK, this fall, the last in Seneca County to do so.
Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman said the district learned in November that it had been awarded a $360,000 state Education Department grant to fund the program, which district officials have been seeking for years.
The school board voted unanimously at Thursday’s meeting to implement a UPK program. Board member Joell Murney-Karsten was absent.
The UPK program will serve a maximum of 36 children in two classrooms at Frank Knight Elementary School. Clingerman said the funding will cover the costs of hiring two early childhood education teachers; two teaching assistants; and a teacher’s aide who will float between the two classrooms. All will be employees of the Seneca Falls school district.
In addition, the grant will fund the purchase of classroom furniture; supplies and materials; staff development; screening tools and regular assessments; and food service.
This is not a one-time award, Clingerman said.
“Once you get the grant, you’re going to receive the funding each year,” he said.
Youngsters who turned 4 by Dec. 1 are eligible for the full-day, five-day program, which will start in September and mirror the school district calendar. Clingerman said district officials currently are discussing transportation details.
Interested parents can look for registration packets at www.senecafallscsd.org starting Friday; completed registration packets are due March 18. If more than 36 students register, there will be a lottery at the end of March and notification in early April on who received a slot.
Grant writer Chris Semler helped the district with its latest stab at securing funding, Clingerman said.
“One of the things he worked through was the data to determine our need,” he said. “That’s what we were advocating, for them to look at the demographics and how they have drastically changed.”
Clingerman noted other factors contributed to Seneca Falls “finally” receiving UPK funding, including the fact the state Education Department was offering more UPK funding overall and advocacy efforts with state legislators and the state Board of Regents.