SENECA FALLS –– The Town Board will discuss whether it wants to draft a local law that would ban the commercial sale of marijuana in the town.
That discussion will begin at tonight’s 6 p.m. meeting and, if enacted, the law could set up a conflict with the Cayuga Nation. The Nation has expressed interest in using the former Deerhead Restaurant on Lower Lake Road, which it purchased earlier this year, as a commercial marijuana retail sales outlet.
There are also unconfirmed reports the Nation may plan to grow and process marijuana on land it owns off East Bayard Street Extension where it once grazed cattle. Should the Nation get into marijuana sales, it most likely would not impose state sales tax.
In other agenda items, the board will:
COVID: Discuss whether to mandate a COVID vaccination or weekly COVID testing for all town employees.
PETITIONERS: Hear from at least five people who have asked to address the board. They are Brandi Rogers and Jessica Lambert, who will talk about flooding issues; Susan Porter, who will talk about the town budget committee; Paul Kelsey, who will speak on taxes and the landfill and Valerie Sandlas of the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee.
Privilege of the floor will be offered to others.
OLD BUSINESS: Receive updates on the sale of surplus town property at 115 Fall St., the town’s demands of Seneca Meadows Inc. related to a town license to operate the landfill and placement of security cameras on Veterans Bridge.
NEW BUSINESS: Consider suggestions on a moratorium on renewable energy projects in the town, vote on a resolution to transfer funds to the Cemetery Commission to pay for repairs of the mausoleum at Restvale Cemetery; consider contributions for the next three years to the Cayuga Lake Watershed Inter-municipal Organization.
Also, the board will consider additional funding for the organics recycling program and declare the town’s intent to be lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review Act review of the Kingdom Road pump station and new sewer line on West Bayard Street project.