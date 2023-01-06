SENECA FALLS — With little debate, the town board voted 4-1 Tuesday to grant a 2023 operating license to Seneca Meadows Inc. for its landfill.
The license was issued under Chapter 58 of the town code and indicates the landfill meets zoning regulations for the 400-acre property on Route 414.
SMI doesn’t need the town license to operate. Its state permit is the controlling document.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara and board members Kaitlyn Laskoski, Dawn Dyson and Frank Sinicropi, all Republicans, voted in favor. Steve Churchill, the board’s lone Democrat, was opposed.
“They are continually violating odor regulations and refuse to help set up an independent odor-monitoring process,” Churchill said in explaining his no vote.
“So noted,” Ferrara said.
The odor issue was cited often by prior boards in not approving 2020 and ’21 town licenses for SMI, a subsidiary of Texas-based Waste Connections.
The landfill is the largest in the state, allowed to deposit up to 6,000 tons of household waste per day.
Seneca Falls, SMI, Concerned Citizens of Seneca County and an intervening property owner are involved in litigation over the town’s Local Law 3-2016. It mandates the landfill’s closure by the end of 2025, coinciding with the expiration of its current state permit. SMI is challenging the validity of that law, with written briefs on the proceedings of the meeting when the local law was adopted due to state Supreme Court Judge Dan Doyle by the end of January.
SMI also has applied to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for permission to expand the landfill upward in an infill area on the existing property.
In other action Tuesday:
• DEFEATED — By a 3-2 vote, the board rejected the introduction of a local law that would have made the town highway superintendent an appointed position.
Churchill, Laskoski and Dyson were opposed.
“I’ve not heard from anyone about this change. No one has advocated for it,” Churchill said. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”
Ferrara said an argument can be made that having the board appoint a highway superintendent would better assure a qualified person is in the position, noting that right now anyone can be elected highway superintendent.
“I can’t change oil in my car, but if someone like me gets enough votes, he or she could be highway superintendent,” Ferrara explained. “An elected superintendent would also not have to be a working superintendent, and the board’s only control would be the budget. But it’s up to (the board).”
“Maybe in the future, but not now,” Churchill said, noting that the town’s political parties have been good at finding qualified candidates to run for the position.
• JUSTICE — With the retirement of Town Justice Chuck Lafler, the board voted to increase the salary of the town’s judge, Steven Kelley, to $30,043, equal to what Lafler’s salary was.
The board also acknowledged the 7th Judicial District’s appointment of Kathy Jans-Duffy of Tyre as interim town justice. She will serve until April and receive a prorated salary of $27,500.
The board then voted 5-0 to appoint T.J. Casamassima as town justice from April through the end of 2023. There will be a November election to fill Lafler’s position.
• GRANTS — Trustees voted to apply for a $2 million grant from the Bridge New York program for repairs to the Bridge Street Bridge.
Ferrara said a recent state Department of Transportation inspection cited several deficiencies. The grant would pay for those repairs, plus the painting of the century-old bridge over the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
The town would need to provide 5% in cash or in-kind services.
Meanwhile, a grant application for as much as $3 million was authorized for the replacement of the culvert under West Bayard Street between Ovid and Center streets. The culvert, also dating to the 1890s, has been found to be blocked with debris and partially collapsed, requiring replacement, state officials say.
The town voted to support the replacement, but only if the state grant for the work is obtained.
• HONORED — The board recognized former Police Chief Stu Peenstra for his 25 years of service to the town. Peenstra took over as Cayuga County Undersheriff at the beginning of the year.
“You set a high standard for integrity. You got this police department accredited. You were a respected leader who has meant a lot to this community,” Ferrara said.
Trustees approved letting Peenstra take his service weapon with him.
Peenstra will be given a special plaque at a party in his honor this weekend. He was given a standing ovation as he left.