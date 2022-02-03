SENECA FALLS — This Seneca County municipality will have a town manager for the first time in its history.
The Town Board’s 3-2 vote Tuesday created what will be an appointed position. It followed a public hearing in which the only comment was from Fall Street resident Sue Sauvageau, a former board member.
“According to state law, we are too small in population to have a town manager,” Sauvageau said. “The job description says this person would be responsible to the supervisor and Town Board, which would limit his or her own initiatives. This person would also supervise departments.”
Sauvageau added that the town has elected judges, a town clerk, and a highway superintendent.
“The police department is accredited, so how could they be supervised? I question what departments could be supervised,” she said. “Recreation and zoning have professionals in charge. It looks like it will be a lot of public relations and budget preparation, which is the supervisor and Town Board job.
“I think this would be a waste of taxpayer money. Some of you ran to lower taxes. Seneca Falls does not need this position.”
Later, Supervisor Mike Ferrara made the motion to approve a local law creating the position; it was seconded by new board member Frank Sinicropi. Without discussion, the motion was approved. Kaitlyn Laskoski also voted in favor, while Steve Churchill and Dawn Dyson were opposed.
The position is budgeted for $110,000.
Ferrara thanked a citizens advisory committee that studied the issue last year.
“I will name a committee to help in the interview process,” Ferrara said. “It will include a citizens advisory committee member, town employees, board members. The position will be posted and advertised.”
Churchill asked if the manager would be required to live in Seneca Falls, as per Public Officers Law.
“Someone with a salary of over $100,000 should be expected to help pay some taxes in Seneca Falls,” Churchill added.
Ferrara said the residency requirement can be waived by board action.