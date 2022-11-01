SENECA FALLS — The Town Board will conduct three public hearings at today’s 6 p.m. meeting, including one on the preliminary $14.1 million 2023 town budget.
The spending plan was introduced Oct. 4 and the board conducted two work sessions in October to come up with the tentative budget that is subject to tonight’s public hearing.
The general fund is projected to decrease from $6.5 to $6.06 million, a 7.2% decline.
The highway budget shows a 13.2% increase over 2022, going from $1.89 million to $2.1 million.
The water budget is projected to go from $2.43 million to $2.53 million, a 3.9% increase, and the sewer budget will go from $3.04 million to $2.78 million, a decline of 8.4%.
The recreation budget shows a drop from $722,041 to $645,692, a decline of 10.5%.
The budget proposal includes a tax levy of $4.53 million, up 1.1% from the 2022 levy of $4.48 million.
The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value would remain the same as in 2022, $10.02 per $1,000.
The town anticipates receiving $3.2 million from Seneca Meadows Inc. under terms of a host community benefit agreement. That goes into the general fund.
Another public hearing will be on a proposed local law allowing the town to override the state’s tax levy cap for 2023, if necessary. But an override is not likely, given the tax levy is only projected to be $4.5 million. The tax cap for 2023 is $4.9 million, up from $4.78 million in 2022.
A third hearing will be on the town’s submission of one or more Community Development Block Grant applications, including a Microenterprise Assistance Program request for $210,000 to support the start up and growth of small businesses with fewer than five employees, especially when job are for low to moderate income people.
The board also may adopt local laws that govern signage in the town, short-term property rentals and anaerobic digesters.
The meeting will be in the Municipal Building, 130 Ovid St.