SENECA FALLS — The Town Board will take a final look at the tentative 2020 town budget at a 4 p.m. workshop today at the Municipal Building.
The board can vote to make changes to the spending plan, and the budget that emerges from today’s workshop will be voted on by the board as a final budget Dec. 3.
The general fund is projected to decline from $5.75 million in 2019 to $5.53 million for 2020. The highway budget is currently at $1.63 million, up from $1.56 million in 2019.
The recreation budget shows an increase from $680,674 to $755,995 and the Vince’s Park budget shows an increase from $100,500 to $157,565.
The water fund is now at $2.49 million, down from $2.6 million in 2019, and the sewer fund shows an increase from $2.94 to $3.15 million.
The general fund tax rate will remain the same in 2020 as it as this year, $8.71 per $1,000 of assessed value. The highway tax rate is projected to go from $1.31 to $1.35 per $1,000.
The budget includes $3.14 million in estimated revenue from Seneca Meadows landfill under the host community benefits agreement. That money is being used to help support the general, recreation, highway, water and sewer budgets.
The Municipal Building is at 130 Ovid St.