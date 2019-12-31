SENECA FALLS — The new Town Board that takes over Wednesday will begin 2020 with new legal counsel.
The board, meeting Dec. 27, accepted the written resignation of David Foster of Geneva as town attorney, effective today. It had been anticipated.
Foster was recommended by outgoing Supervisor Greg Lazzaro for the full-time town attorney position created in 2017. The Town Board approved the appointment back then, and he succeeded Patrick Morrell.
The election of the incoming board has resulted in a desire to abolish the town attorney position and replace it with a contracted law firm. Before that can happen, however, the board must introduce and approve a new local law to abolish the position.
The board voted to introduce Local Law 1 of 2020 and scheduled the required public hearing for 6 p.m. Jan. 7, the first meeting of 2020.
Incoming Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the town has advertised for proposals from law firms or individual attorneys for 2020. He said five proposals were received, and the board is united in supporting the appointment of the Midey, Mirras & Ricci law firm of Seneca Falls at the Jan. 7 meeting.
In other action, the board voted to authorize Barton & Loguidice Engineers of East Syracuse to write specifications to go back to the use of chlorine as a disinfection agent at the water treatment plant. Chlorine is said to be better at combating blue-green algae in the water of Cayuga Lake.
The switch back to chlorine needs the approval of the Seneca County Department of Health. The specifications will be submitted to that agency for approval.
The board also set Jan. 13 as the sole day for public works crews to pick up and dispose of used Christmas trees.
The new board will have three new members. Ferrara succeeds Lazzaro while Dawn Dyson and Steve Churchill will succeed Lou Ferrara and Vic Porretta as board members.
Holdovers are Doug Avery and David DeLelys.